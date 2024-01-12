MIDEA AMERICA ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry veteran John Herrington to lead Midea America as new president;

current president Kurt Jovais will take on a new global role

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a global leader in home appliances, is proud to announce the appointment of John Herrington as the new President of Midea America, succeeding Kurt Jovais who is set to transition into a significant global role within the organization effective as of January 4, 2024.

John Herrington, a distinguished executive in the home appliance and electronics industry, brings a notable record of revitalizing and transforming world-class brands. He has held senior leadership roles with LG, Sharp and Samsung and been instrumental in the growth of these brands. His expertise in driving product innovation, building premium brands, and achieving market leadership positions him as an ideal leader for Midea America. Herrington is well-known for his strategic approach to identifying and capitalizing on market opportunities, and for leading teams to deliver innovative products and impactful marketing campaigns.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Herrington said, "I am honored to join Midea America at this pivotal time. Midea is making significant investments in product development, people and innovation and is uniquely positioned for expansion. I look forward to working with the talented team to build the brand and our customer relationships to drive continued growth for the company".

Midea America's outgoing president, Kurt Jovais, has been promoted to the role of Global Director of Product Management and Special Assistant to the President of Midea International, where he will lead global initiatives to improve product innovation and go-to-market worldwide. Jovais became president of Midea America in 2017 and oversaw its growth in the US from a niche business to a multi-billion-dollar presence across Home Comfort, Major Appliance, and Small Domestic categories.

"I am very proud of where we have taken Midea America so far, but there is still so much more growth to go after," said Jovais. "John will be a great asset for Midea America to help unlock all our potential."

Herrington has taken the reins of Midea America as of January 4, 2024.

Jovais will help with the transition through the middle of February.



"Kurt has a unique combination of experiences and successes that will have a tremendous impact in his new role at a global level," said Lewis Fu, President of the Americas Region. "John joining Midea America will further our mission to become one of the top players in the appliance and home comfort categories in the U.S. market. We are very confident in a bright future for Midea in the U.S. and around the world."

ABOUT MIDEA AMERICA

Midea America Corp. is a subsidiary within Midea Group, (SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances.* With more than 166,000 employees and a presence in over 195 countries, including in the United States, Midea's products touch the lives of millions of people and families through air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, small and large kitchen appliances, water appliances, and floor care.

Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand's promise to all its U.S. consumers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them.

For more information, visit midea/us.

