NXT Announces Closing Of Private Placement Of Convertible Debentures

Insiders were issued Debentures valued, in the aggregate principal amount, at US$1,522,000 (Approximately CAD$2,075,000) Debentures or (81.3%) of the value of the total Debentures issued. The Company has issued an aggregate principal amount of US$1,375,000 (approximately CAD$1,882,000) of the Debentures to MCAPM, LP and Michael P. Mork (“Mork Capital”). Mork Capital will now have the right to obtain an additional 7,605,088 Common Shares upon the conversion of their Debentures. However, due to the current shareholdings of Mork Capital in NXT, no conversion of Mork Capital's Debentures can occur until approval of NXT's shareholders is obtained. Mork Capital currently own an aggregate of 14,921,233 Common Shares, representing 19.12% of the currently issued and outstanding Common Shares of NXT. With the acquisition of the Debentures, Mork Capital will have the right to own, after conversion of their Debentures, 22,526,321 Common Shares, representing approximately 26.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Company has agreed to appoint a representative from Mork Capital to its board of directors in the near future. In addition, all six current directors of NXT participated in the private placement by converting their outstanding director fees payable as at December 31, 2023 into Debentures valued, in the aggregate principal amount, at US$147,000 (approximately CAD$194,000). In connection with this issuance, the current directors have the right to obtain, in the aggregate, up to 813,053 Common Shares.

The proceeds from the private placement of Debentures have been used to support the working capital needs of the SFD® survey in Turkiye, and other general and administrative costs which include business development and marketing activities required to transform the existing pipeline of SFD® opportunities into firm contracts. The data acquisition phase of the Turkiye contract has been completed and NXT is actively pursuing other prospects in the country and region.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

