Fitness Equipment Market To Hit USD 16.56 Billion By 2030 With 5.2% CAGR From 2023, Insights By Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dive into a comprehensive analysis of the global fitness equipment market, exploring key segments such as application, end use, distribution channels, and regions. Discover insights into cardiovascular and weight training equipment, serving diverse end-users through various distribution channels across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa New York, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fitness equipment market comprises tools utilized in physical or fitness-related activities, facilitating strength enhancement and improvements in physical fitness. This category encompasses a diverse range of equipment, including free weights, rowing machines, treadmills, weight machines, stationary bikes, elliptical cross trainers, and stair steppers. Exercise equipment is designed to provide resistance during physical workouts, contributing to the promotion of strength, endurance, weight management, and flexibility. Its impact extends to the enhancement of both personality and appearance.

In 2022, the global market size for home fitness equipment stood at approximately USD 11.15 billion. Projections indicate growth, with estimates suggesting an increase from USD 11.60 billion in 2023 to about USD 16.56 billion by 2030. This forecast implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% throughout the anticipated period. Treadmills, elliptical machines, weight machines, free weights, and other exercise equipment are tailored to meet the needs of fitness centers, gyms, home users, and corporate offices. VA highlights that cardio equipment with preset programs is classified as commercial, designed to cater to individuals with diverse aerobic abilities. Elevate Your Strategy: Request a PDF sample of the latest market report- Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 USD 11.60 billion Estimated Revenue 2030 USD 16.56 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 5.2% Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 No. of Pages 300 Pages Market Segmentation

Application

End Use

Distribution Channel Region Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania MEA Key Companies Profiled

Precor Incorporated

Life Fitness (KPS Capital)

Shandong EM Health Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Icon Health & Fitness

Johnson Health Tech

Nautilus, Inc.

TRUE Technogym

Trends in the Fitness Equipment Market:

Rise in Gymnasiums and Fitness Clubs:

The escalating prevalence of obesity worldwide, attributed to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits, notably impacts the fitness equipment market's expansion, particularly in developed regions like Europe. The proliferation of gyms and fitness establishments, offering enticing packages and discounts on weight loss programs, has substantially expanded the customer base. Such developments are fostering a favorable environment for the growth of the fitness equipment sector, with Europe being a significant beneficiary.

Awareness of Health Risks Fuels Market Growth:

Globally, heightened awareness of diseases associated with sedentary lifestyles, including cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and osteoarthritis, has catalyzed a shift towards fitness. Organizations and health bodies like the World Health Organization emphasize the importance of physical activity in disease prevention. Consequently, more individuals are enrolling in fitness programs, leading to increased demand for fitness equipment.

Economic Growth Boosts Retail Chains:

The rapid economic expansion is expected to propel retail chains' growth, thereby influencing the fitness equipment market's revenue trajectory positively. Given that a notable portion of fitness equipment sales revenue is derived from organized retail channels, the market is poised for significant expansion in the forthcoming years.

Challenges in the Fitness Equipment Market

Obtaining specific components essential for fitness equipment, including items like heart rate grips, LED consoles, handlebars, tension knobs, and motors, presents challenges due to their complexity and repair difficulties. Often, these intricate parts necessitate the replacement of the entire unit rather than individual components, thereby escalating maintenance expenses. Such complexities are anticipated to impede the growth trajectory of the fitness equipment market in the foreseeable future.

Currently, there is a noticeable trend towards activities such as dancing, aerobics, Pilates, and yoga, which rely less on traditional fitness equipment. Consequently, fitness clubs are opting to allocate more space for open areas rather than investing heavily in equipment. This shift in preference is likely to further constrain the expansion of the global fitness equipment market.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at -

Opportunity: Digital Integration in Fitness

The rising wave of digitalization presents a golden opportunity for the fitness equipment market. Integrating technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Augmented Reality can redefine the fitness experience. By developing smart equipment with real-time monitoring capabilities and creating immersive virtual training platforms, the industry can cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Additionally, AI-driven fitness apps that offer personalized workout plans and seamless connectivity with equipment can enhance user engagement. Embracing home fitness solutions and collaborating with healthcare providers to promote preventive health measures further amplifies growth prospects. In essence, leveraging digital integration and personalized solutions can revolutionize the fitness equipment landscape, tapping into new consumer segments and driving market expansion.

Competitive intelligence and business strategy:

Competitive intelligence plays a pivotal role in shaping effective business strategies, providing organizations with valuable insights into market dynamics, competitor actions, and emerging trends. By systematically gathering, analyzing, and interpreting relevant data, businesses can identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats within the competitive landscape. This intelligence enables companies to make informed decisions, anticipate market shifts, and capitalize on competitive advantages.

A robust competitive intelligence framework encompasses monitoring competitor activities, evaluating market trends, assessing customer preferences, and benchmarking performance metrics. By aligning competitive intelligence findings with strategic objectives, organizations can formulate actionable business strategies that drive growth, foster innovation, and enhance market positioning. Ultimately, integrating competitive intelligence into business strategy empowers organizations to navigate complex market environments, mitigate risks, and achieve sustainable competitive advantage.

Top 7 Key Players in the Fitness equipment market:

Certainly, the key players in the global fitness equipment market include:

: Known for its range of fitness equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, and strength training machines.: A leading manufacturer of fitness and wellness solutions, offering a comprehensive range of cardio and strength equipment.: Renowned for its commercial-grade fitness equipment, including treadmills, stationary bikes, and strength training machines.: Specializing in high-end fitness equipment, Precor offers a range of cardio and strength training solutions for both commercial and home use.: Recognized for its innovative fitness equipment, Cybex International provides a variety of cardio and strength training machines designed for performance and durability.: A global fitness equipment manufacturer offering a wide range of products including treadmills, ellipticals, and strength training machines.: Known for its interactive fitness platform, Peloton offers connected fitness equipment including stationary bikes, treadmills, and interactive workout programs.

These key players represent a mix of established brands with a long-standing reputation in the fitness equipment industry, as well as innovative companies driving technological advancements and consumer engagement in the market.

Fitness Equipment Market: Categorization

PMR's comprehensive analysis of the global fitness equipment market delves into distinct segments for a thorough understanding. The market is segmented based on application, end-user, distribution channel, and geographical regions, with each category receiving detailed scrutiny. The study incorporates growth data specific to each segment.

Classification Details:

Application



Cardiovascular Training Gear:



Treadmills



Stationary Bikes



Stair Climbers



Elliptical Machines

Cross-country Ski Simulators

Weight Training Gear:



Weight Lifting Machines



Bars & Weights



Various Bench Types



Racks Others

End User



Residential Settings

Fitness Clubs Other Establishments



Distribution Channels



Direct Sales

Indirect Sales through:



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets



Specialty Sports Outlets



Multi-brand Retailers



Discount Stores



Standalone Department Stores



Sports Shops Online Platforms



Geographical Regions



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa



Region Analysis:

The fitness equipment market exhibits a varied landscape across different geographical regions, each presenting unique opportunities and challenges. North America stands as a prominent market, driven by a robust fitness culture, increased health awareness, and a surge in home-based fitness solutions. Europe follows closely, characterized by a growing emphasis on health and wellness, particularly in developed economies.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region, encompassing South Asia, East Asia, and Oceania, emerges as a rapidly expanding market fueled by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a burgeoning middle class prioritizing fitness and well-being.

Latin America showcases steady growth, supported by an evolving fitness landscape and increasing consumer expenditure on health and wellness products. Additionally, the Middle East & Africa region presents untapped potential, with growing investments in fitness infrastructure, rising health consciousness, and government initiatives promoting a healthy lifestyle. Overall, regional dynamics in the fitness equipment market reflect a blend of cultural influences, economic factors, and evolving consumer preferences, shaping the future trajectory of the industry on a global scale.

Future Prospects and Innovations:

The fitness equipment industry is poised for transformative growth, driven by emerging trends, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences. One of the most promising avenues is the continued integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) into fitness equipment. These technologies will enable personalized and immersive workout experiences, enhancing user engagement and motivation.

Moreover, the development of connected fitness ecosystems, integrating smart equipment, wearable devices, and digital platforms, will create seamless and interactive fitness solutions tailored to individual needs. The rise of remote and virtual fitness experiences, accelerated by global events like the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to shape the industry, with companies innovating to deliver engaging and effective virtual training programs.

Additionally, there will be a heightened focus on sustainability, driving innovations in eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient designs, and circular economy initiatives. Furthermore, collaborations between fitness equipment manufacturers, healthcare providers, and tech companies will pave the way for integrated health and wellness ecosystems, promoting preventive care and holistic well-being. In summary, the future of the fitness equipment industry lies in leveraging technology, fostering innovation, and delivering personalized, sustainable, and connected fitness solutions that empower individuals to lead healthier and more active lives.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on“micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their“macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: ...

Web: