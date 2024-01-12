Three New Jersey Agencies Select Govdeals To Conduct First Online Real Estate Sale

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Each residential property presents unique opportunities for potential buyers making them attractive investment options

CALDWELL, N.J., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovDeals is pleased to announce that the Borough of Caldwell , Cape May County , and Dennis Township in New Jersey, have all joined more than 15,000 GovDeals sellers to offer their surplus real estate for sale to the public on its leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets.

By choosing to sell these properties online, these agencies can expose them to a wider range of potential buyers, resulting in increased returns. Properties sold on GovDeals are often repurposed by the winning buyer, which helps to revitalize the area and further benefit the community.

The multi-use property at 22 Smull Avenue , in Caldwell, NJ consists of a two-and-a-half-story building sitting on a 7,500-square-foot lot. The first story of the 3,000-square-foot building is currently being used as a dental office with the second and third floors containing a three-bedroom apartment. The property also features a detached two-car garage with a paved driveway with rear off-street parking.

The property in Cape May County is situated at 1575 Route 47 South in Woodbine, NJ, and was formerly known as the El Dorado Motel. The 9.66-acre property is zoned for Residential R-3 and has well water and septic systems utilities installed.

The single-family residence from Dennis Township is located at 646 Petersburg Road in Woodbine, NJ. The 1,446-square-foot two-story structure sits on a 0.27-acre corner lot and features well water and septic systems utilities. Interested parties are encouraged to attend the open house scheduled for 1 PM on Tuesday, February 6 .

“After several successful real estate sales around the state, these three sellers, like numerous others, are starting to see the true value of selling their surplus real estate properties on the GovDeals platform,” says Scott Pearlman, New Jersey account manager for GovDeals.

To bid on these properties or any auction on GovDeals , interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals/Register .

