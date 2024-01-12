FG Capital Advisers Announces Development Of Carbon Credit Token And Platform For Congo Basin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) World's second largest rainforest will benefit from this transformative, sustainable initiative

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FG Capital Advisers today announced that it has developed a carbon credit token and platform that will drive sustainability efforts in the Congo Basin. The initiative reflects FG Capital Advisers' proactive stance on offsetting damage done to sub-Saharan Africa by invasive mining from corporations and individuals. This region is home to the world's second-largest rainforest. As a vital, natural ecological sanctuary, the Congo Basin serves as a biodiverse vital carbon sink.Though the project originates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), its reach encompasses the Republic of the Congo, which is on the western bank of the Congo River. Partner countries include the Central African Republic and the West African countries of Cameroon and Gabon.The emphasis of the Congo Basin project“places a special emphasis on peatlands and other 'Nature-Based Solutions,' or NBS's,” according to Mr. Kennesy Kayembe, an entrepreneur and founder of the Congo Basin Project. He added.“Leaders of the project are tasked with facilitating 'sustainable investment' and maintaining transparency within the carbon markets. The carbon credit token and platform initiative by FG Capital Advisors, developed in collaboration with both private and public sector partners, aims to preserve and sustain this critical area.”Mr. Kayembe's father, Mr. Fortunat Biselele, is a significant political figure in the DRC. His knowledge puts him in a position where he is a considerable asset to the project. This connection enriches the initiative with deep regional insights and influential networks. Mr. Fortunat Biselele, a former adviser to DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi, has long been a prominent figure in Congolese politics.About Mr. Kennth KayembeMr. Kayembe is a Belgo-Congolese entrepreneur with a diverse background in farming and battery metals mining. He has managed substantial investments in the FinTech space. Mr. Kayembe's expertise in structured commodity finance and project finance solutions has been pivotal in advancing this environmental finance initiative.For more information visitEND###

