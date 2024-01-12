Food Glazing Agent Market Is Projected To Develop At A CAGR Of 6% From 2024 To 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surging Demand for Clean Label Ingredients Bolsters Growth in the Global Food Glazing Agent Market; FMI Analysts Predict The demand for food glazing agents in the United States is anticipated to rise at a 5.7% CAGR through 2034.

The food glazing agents industry is experiencing a boom in demand for clean-label ingredients in response to increased customer demand for transparency and health-conscious options. Glazing agents originating from natural sources are increasingly used by manufacturers, who promote goods with reduced and accessible ingredient lists. This strategy is consistent with an industry trend in which clean and unambiguous labeling has become a differentiating element, appealing to a customer base that values authenticity and considers natural components healthier and more attractive.

Incorporating functional ingredients is an apparent trend in the food glazing agents industry, correlating with the more significant consumer shift toward health and well-being. Manufacturers are including health-promoting features by utilizing the multifunctional capabilities of glazing agents. This method improves product attractiveness and portrays glazing agents as contributors to overall health, leveraging on today's consumer preference for functional foods that provide actual health advantages.

Food technology advancements are transforming every aspect of the food glazing agents market, focusing on producing solutions with better functions. Companies are investing in R&D to create glazing agents with increased heat resistance, stability, and compatibility with various food matrices. This technology-driven strategy improves glazing agents' performance. It places businesses at the forefront of innovation, allowing them to remain ahead of market competition and satisfy the increasing expectations of both customers and industry standards.

"Thriving in the dynamic food glazing agent market necessitates a nuanced understanding of regional intricacies and an agile approach to industry shifts. The landscape requires more than simply functional solutions; it calls for creativity, sustainability, and the capacity to adapt to different customer preferences and regulatory landscapes quickly ." says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Food Glazing Agent Market Report:



In 2023, the global market size stood at US$ 4,134 million.

The beeswax ingredient type segment occupied 21% of the market shares in 2024.

The confectionery application segment captured 26% of the market share in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 5.7% CAGR through 2034.

The market in Germany is anticipated to develop at an 8.0% CAGR through 2034.

The market in China is estimated to surge at a 4.3% CAGR through 2034. Australia is expected to thrive at a 12.0% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

A dynamic interaction of innovation, regulatory compliance, and strategic partnerships defines the food glazing market's competitive environment. The market's key competitors always compete to distinguish their offers, resulting in a vibrant environment characterized by a mix of established industry giants and nimble, niche-specific businesses.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:



In December 2023, top performance nutrition firm Dymatize launched an extraordinary new product that blends the famed flavor of Dunkin's Glazed Donut with the brand's award-winning, scientifically validated hydrolyzed whey protein isolate. In November 2023, Flagstone Foods, one of North America's top producers and distributors of private-label snack nuts, added two new items to its small-batch kettle glazed nut collection: Cinnamon Churro Peanuts and Salted Caramel Macadamia Nuts. These flavor extensions were displayed at the 2023 Private Label Trade Show in Chicago, hosted by the Private Label Manufacturers Association.

Key Players in the Food Glazing Agent Market



Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc.

Capol GmbH

Strahl & Pitsch, Inc.

British Wax Refining Company Limited

Kerry Group

Masterol Foods Pty Ltd

ADM Corn Processing

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.

Ningbo J&S Botanics Inc.

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Macphie of Glenbervie Ltd.

Mantrose UK Ltd.

Poth Hille & Co Ltd.

Zeelandia International B.V.

Flo Chemical Corporation

Ningbo Wanglong Technology Co., Ltd. AVATAR CORPORATION



Food Glazing Agent Market Segmentation

By Ingredient Type:



Stearic Acid

Beeswax

Carnauba Wax

Candelilla Wax

Shellac

Paraffin Wax Others (Montan and Lanolin Wax)



By Application:



Bakery

Confectionery

Processed Meat

Poultry & Fish

Fruits & Vegetables

Functional Foods Others (Dairy Products & Convenience Foods)



By Ingredient Function:



Coating Agents

Surface Finishing Agents

Firming Agents

Film Agents Others (Binding Agents and Stabilizing Agents)



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) Japan



