Tim Southee Script History, Only Bowler To Take 150 T20I Wickets

(MENAFN- IANS) Auckland, Jan 12 (IANS) New Zealand veteran pacer Tim Southee etched his name in T20I history by becoming the first bowler to claim 150 wickets in the format. The milestone was achieved during the series opener against Pakistan, where Southee showcased his bowling prowess, finishing with figures of 4/25 in a match-winning performance.

The right-arm pacer dismissed formidable opponents such as Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, and Haris Rauf, contributing significantly to New Zealand's 46-run victory.

Southee, who made his T20I debut in February 2008, has now accumulated 151 wickets in 118 games at an impressive average of 22.96, with an economy rate of 8.11. Southee's achievement places him ahead of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who trails with 140 T20I scalps.

The New Zealand stalwart joins the elite club of bowlers with 100-plus T20I wickets, alongside compatriots Ish Sodhi (127) and Mitchell Santner (105). Known for his exceptional bowling performances, Southee stands as the sole Kiwi bowler with two five-wicket hauls in T20Is. This milestone came after his second fifer against the United Arab Emirates in 2022, with the first one achieved against Pakistan in 2010 which saw him becoming only the third bowler to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket at that time.

After taking first hat-trick back in 20210, the seasoned campaigner added another hat-trick to his resume in 2022 against India, joining Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga as the only bowler with two hat-tricks in T20Is.

Southee's impact extends beyond his individual achievements, with notable contributions against Pakistan, where 32 of his wickets have come at an exceptional average of 16.65, including two four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer.

--IANS

hs/