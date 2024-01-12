Oneoncology Partners With Huntsville's Clearview Cancer Institute

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Alabama Cancer Care Practice is the 20th to Join OneOncology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearview Cancer Institute and OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, announced a finalized partnership to enhance the delivery of cancer services to Alabama communities.

Continue Reading

Clearview Cancer Institute is 1 of the 5 largest community oncology practices nationally and the largest in Alabama.

Clearview Cancer Institute, one of the five largest community oncology practices nationally and the largest in Alabama, is the 20th practice to join the OneOncology platform.

Post this

Clearview Cancer Institute is one of the five largest community oncology practices nationally and the largest in Alabama. The practice has 25 medical oncologists caring for patients at 13 cancer care clinics in Huntsville, Decatur, Florence, Oxford, Jasper, Cullman, Scottsboro, and other North Alabama communities.

Clearview Cancer Institute has been caring for the lives of Alabamians for over 30 years, offering patients high quality, personalized healthcare close to their own home. The practice offers patients services along the cancer care continuum including infusion, oral pharmacy, laboratory, imaging, and clinical research. The practice's medical imaging technology includes MRI, ultrasound and PET/CT.

"Partnering with OneOncology will accelerate our growth trajectory across Alabama," said John Waples, MD. "OneOncology's backbone infrastructure, data analytics, and unparalleled expertise assisting growth-oriented practices will unlock opportunities for our physicians and other practices across Alabama to expand patient access to high-quality cancer care at costs far below hospitals, all while maintaining practice independence."

"As one of CCI's founders and someone who has practiced in Huntsville since 1979, I've experienced how community oncology has changed and given our patients high-quality cancer care treatment options close to home," said Marshall Schreeder, MD.

"In my 30-year career, I've never been as excited for our future as I am now due to our partnership with OneOncology.

By affiliating with leading oncology practices and physicians across the country, we will continue to grow and expand access to care throughout North Alabama."

"I have known and respected Drs. Schreeder and Waples and Gary Walton at CCI for over 20 years. Having such a successful practice join our partnership is both validating and gratifying," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "We're excited to help the practice grow and add cancer care services beneficial to their community. Our partnership will bring value to Alabama employers and payers as OneOncology continues to innovate clinically and deliver high-value cancer care."

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,000 cancer care providers care for approximately 641,000 patients at more than 350 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology

or

LinkedIn .



SOURCE OneOncology, LLC.