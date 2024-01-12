(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "J Sainsbury - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report delves into the technological landscape of J Sainsbury, offering valuable insights into the company's tech endeavors. It sheds light on the digital transformation strategies and innovation programs employed by the company. Additionally, the report provides an overview of J Sainsbury's various technology initiatives, encompassing partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.

Each of these initiatives is dissected to reveal its underlying technology theme, objectives, and the benefits it brings to the organization. Furthermore, the report offers details regarding J Sainsbury's estimated ICT budgets and highlights major ICT contracts that play a significant role in the company's tech operations.

J Sainsbury plc (Sainsbury's) is a multi-channel retailer that offers groceries, general merchandise, and clothing products through its retail outlets. The company operates supermarkets and convenience stores under the brand names Sainsbury's, Habitat, Tu, and Argos across the UK and Ireland.

These stores offer grocery, general merchandize, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy, eggs, juice, chilled and frozen food, pet food, baby and toddler products, beer, spirits, and wine.

In 2020, Sainsbury's teamed up with Essence, a digital media agency to aid accelerate retailers' digital marketing strategy.

Sainsbury joined forces with Digital Catapult, which backs the Made Smarter Technology Accelerator program, along with other six other partners to boost adoption of new technology to resolve challenges pertaining to retail industry.

Sainsbury's is trialing a virtual queuing system that allows customers to join a socially-distanced queue at its supermarkets on a smartphone app, eliminating the need for them to physically wait in line outside its supermarkets.

Sainsbury rolled out the SmartShop Mobile Pay app in more than 100 convenience stores that enables customers to make contactless payments without the need to wait in long queues at the checkout terminals.

Sainsbury's re-platformed its legacy e-commerce solution to IBM WebSphere Commerce and eight other systems, which enabled it to start offering multi-channel experience to customers, serving them through stores, websites, and mobile/tablet applications.

Sainsbury's introduced SmartShop stores in London, which enable customers to scan the products through SmartShop app, and make payment at checkout without waiting in long queues. Sainsbury's proactively captures huge volumes of customer information including purchasing data, and data from Nectar loyalty program and applies data analytics and AI technology to derive valuable customer insights from it.

