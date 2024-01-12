Cruise Operator To Lakshadweep Sees Massive 2,500% Jump In Booking Queries

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 12 (IANS) With awareness about Lakshadweep as a tourist destination increasing among people after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and derogatory remarks by three Maldivian ministers, cruise player Waterways Tourism Private Ltd is having a positive rub off effect.

The company operating the Cordelia Cruises to Lakshadweep since 2021 said there has been a 2,500 per cent surge in booking enquiries.

Since 2021, Cordelia Cruises has been the only cruise line operating to Lakshadweep and has carried over 2 lakh Indians from Mumbai, Goa, and Kochi to the island now in news.

"Over 80,000 guests cruise every year to explore Lakshadweep's rich tapestry, vibrant marine life, and stunning landscapes through our cruises, significantly boosting the local economy," Waterways Leisure Tourism said.

"We have witnessed a remarkable interest for Lakshadweep cruises, particularly the 4-night and 5-night itineraries from Mumbai, which echoes the public's enthusiasm for exploring this idyllic destination," Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism said.

