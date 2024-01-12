⁠United Nation (UN) Condemns Deadly Mortar Attack On Aden Adde International Airport Area

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The United Nations in Somalia strongly condemns a mortar attack which killed a member of the UN Guard Unit on Thursday.

“The UN Guard Unit plays an integral role in ensuring the safety and security of UN staff working in support of Somali peace- and state-building. We condemn this act of violence, and our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of the victim during this difficult time,” said the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, Catriona Laing.

A number of mortar rounds landed inside the Aden Adde International Airport area, in which the UN Compound is located, on Thursday night. In addition to the death of a UN Guard Unit member, the mortar rounds damaged infrastructure. Al-Shabaab has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The UN in Somalia calls for those responsible to be brought to justice, and remains committed to supporting the people and government of Somalia in their efforts to build peace and stability in the country.

