Uzbekistan-China Investment Forum To Take Place In Shenzhen


1/12/2024 7:17:19 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 12. The Uzbekistan-China investment forum will be held in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, on January 25, 2024, Trend reports.

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said the participants of the event will have an opportunity to meet potential partners, discuss prospects for further cooperation and conclude mutually beneficial contracts with Chinese representatives.

The forum is expected to be attended by more than 300 executives of China's largest companies.

Panel sessions on such topics as "Infrastructure", "Digital Transformation", "Energy and Electrical Engineering", as well as B2B and G2B meetings are envisaged.

Earlier, a delegation from Uzbekistan's Andijan area led by regional governor Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov and over 300 Chinese businessmen, representatives of important firms, attended a large business forum in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

The sides signed agreements and memoranda.

Trade turnover between the countries amounted to $8.3 billion from January through August 2023.

