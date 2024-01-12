Uzbekistan-China Investment Forum To Take Place In Shenzhen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 12. The
Uzbekistan-China investment forum will be held in Shenzhen,
Guangdong Province, China, on January 25, 2024, Trend reports.
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said the
participants of the event will have an opportunity to meet
potential partners, discuss prospects for further cooperation and
conclude mutually beneficial contracts with Chinese
representatives.
The forum is expected to be attended by more than 300 executives
of China's largest companies.
Panel sessions on such topics as "Infrastructure", "Digital
Transformation", "Energy and Electrical Engineering", as well as
B2B and G2B meetings are envisaged.
Earlier, a delegation from Uzbekistan's Andijan area led by
regional governor Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov and over 300 Chinese
businessmen, representatives of important firms, attended a large
business forum in the Chinese city of Tianjin.
The sides signed agreements and memoranda.
Trade turnover between the countries amounted to $8.3 billion
from January through August 2023.
