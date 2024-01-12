Kyrgyzstan Signs Top-Level Order, Bringing Turkic Investment Fund Step Closer To Realization

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 12. Kyrgyz
President Sadyr Japarov signed the law "On the ratification of the
agreement to establish the Turkic Investment Fund, signed on March
16, 2023 in Ankara", Trend reports.
The initiative to establishment the fund was proposed by
Azerbaijan during the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS) in March 2021. The Fund is being established by 5
members of the Organization of Turkic States - Kazakhstan,
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.
The agreement on the establishment of the Fund was signed within
the framework of an extraordinary summit of the Heads of State of
the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States on March 16,
2023, in Ankara.
The initial capital of the Turkic Investment Fund will be $500
million. The obligatory share will be $350 million, that is, $70
million for each country. All members with equal shares will have
an equal vote.
Kyrgyzstan's contribution to the Fund will come from the
national budget over a three-year period. An initial contribution
of $5 million will be made by the fund's founders within 90 days
after the constituent meeting of shareholders. The remaining amount
will be disbursed in three annual installments of $18 million, $23
million, and $24 million.
The fund's objective is to enhance trade relationships among
Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and the Central Asian countries. With its
headquarters in Istanbul, the fund is expected to support the
development of intra-regional trade, small and medium-sized
enterprises, logistics networks, agriculture, green energy, and
tourism.
The fund will serve as a financial resource for prioritized
business projects in the member countries of the Organization of
Turkic States (OTS), with a total authorized capital of $500
million.
