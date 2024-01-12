Birbank Biznes Unleashes Fresh Online Opportunities For Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Birbank Biznes introduces a new online service for corporate
entities and individual entrepreneurs, providing convenient access
to credit lines. Customers of Birbank Biznes can now securely use
credit line entirely online, saving valuable time.
As the service is offered digitally, it is accessible for
applications both domestically and internationally. Birbank Biznes
users can save time when utilizing a credit line, because they no
longer need to make visits to a bank branch or interact with a
customer manager. To submit an application online:
We would like to point out that there are a range of services in
Birbank Business that are regularly used by business owners.
- Opening business bank accounts
- Urgent transfers and transfers in national and foreign
currencies
- Cashless payments
- Order, delivery and replenishment of salary and business
cards
- Application for the installation of a POS terminal, online
tracking of POS transactions and receipt of statements
- Cash withdrawal by QR code from settlement and card
accounts
- Document flow and mass signing of documents
- Business loans and bank guarantees
- Mobile POS, Click to Pay and e-commerce services
- Open banking
- Special tariff packages and more.
Birbank Biznes brings together many banking products that
entrepreneurs use every day:
For more information about Birbank Biznes go to the website
or call the 896 information center.
