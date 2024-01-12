Birbank Biznes Unleashes Fresh Online Opportunities For Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Birbank Biznes introduces a new online service for corporate entities and individual entrepreneurs, providing convenient access to credit lines. Customers of Birbank Biznes can now securely use credit line entirely online, saving valuable time.

As the service is offered digitally, it is accessible for applications both domestically and internationally. Birbank Biznes users can save time when utilizing a credit line, because they no longer need to make visits to a bank branch or interact with a customer manager. To submit an application online:

We would like to point out that there are a range of services in Birbank Business that are regularly used by business owners.

- Opening business bank accounts

- Urgent transfers and transfers in national and foreign currencies

- Cashless payments

- Order, delivery and replenishment of salary and business cards

- Application for the installation of a POS terminal, online tracking of POS transactions and receipt of statements

- Cash withdrawal by QR code from settlement and card accounts

- Document flow and mass signing of documents

- Business loans and bank guarantees

- Mobile POS, Click to Pay and e-commerce services

- Open banking

- Special tariff packages and more.

For more information about Birbank Biznes go to the website or call the 896 information center.