Two Killed As Russian Forces Shell Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion forces have once again subjected the city of Kherson to artillery shelling, killing two people.
That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin, chief of the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian army hit Kherson," he wrote on Telegram. Read also: Kherson
woman, 86, injured as Russian artillery shells cit
According to tentative reports, at least two people were killed by the strike – a local woman, 80, who was outside at the moment of the attack and a driver of a car parked nearby. He is yet to be identified, according to the chief of the city administration, Roman Mrochko.
Reports from ground are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday, Russian invasion forces fired off 310 artillery rounds at Kherson. One person was killed.
