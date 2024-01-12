Sunak During Kyiv Visit:“Britain Is With You”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Great Britain, Rishi Sunak, arrived for a visit to Kyiv on Friday, reassuring the country of continued support for the people of Ukraine on the part of the UK.

This was reported on Sunak's page on X , seen by Ukrinform.

"I am in Ukraine to deliver a simple message. Our support cannot and will not falter. To all Ukrainians, Britain is with you – for as long as it takes," wrote the British prime minister.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the British government previously wrote that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would visit Kyiv on January 12 and announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine. He will also sign with President Volodymyr Zelensky an Agreement on security cooperation.

British Prime Minister to announce new aid package for Ukraine in Kyiv

On the eve of the meeting, the British Prime Minister confirmed that the UK would donate GBP 2.5 billion to Ukraine in military aid in 2024-2025. Of them, at least GBP 200 million will go to the purchase and production of military drones for Ukraine, including long-range reconnaissance, attack, and maritime drones. The majority of uncrewed systems are expected to be produced in the UK, and the UK MoD will work with international partners to increase the number of drones provided to boost Ukraine's defenses.

The funding will also help leverage British military expertise and defense manufacturing to provide long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition, and maritime security.