National Carpet Museum To Present New Exhibition

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Carpet Museum invites you to enjoy a new exhibition called "Our national heritage that has overcome time".

The opening ceremony will take place on January 12, Azernews reports.

During 2022–2023, up to 30 exhibits were restored by the Carpet and Decorative and Applied Arts` Conservation, Restoration, and Prophylactic Control Department.

Rare carpets, exquisite carpets, delicate embroidery, samples of national clothing and precious jewellery, art metal, and pottery from the 17th and 20th centuries, as well as the modern era, will be showcased at the exhibition.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.