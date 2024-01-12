National Carpet Museum To Present New Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The National Carpet Museum invites you to enjoy a new exhibition
called "Our national heritage that has overcome time".
The opening ceremony will take place on January 12, Azernews reports.
During 2022–2023, up to 30 exhibits were restored by the Carpet
and Decorative and Applied Arts` Conservation, Restoration, and
Prophylactic Control Department.
Rare carpets, exquisite carpets, delicate embroidery, samples of
national clothing and precious jewellery, art metal, and pottery
from the 17th and 20th centuries, as well as the modern era, will
be showcased at the exhibition.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet
weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards
for the fourth time in a row last year.
The award proves once again that the professional activity of
the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from
all over the world.
