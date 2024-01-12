Azerbaijan Gets Its Orbital Position In Space

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On 11 January 2024, the management of the C and Ku frequency
bands, which is served by the Azerspace-1 satellite located in the
orbital position of 46° East, was registered in the name of the
Government of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the Space Agency under the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport (Azercosmos), the registration has been
approved by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
Earlier, the Azerspace-1 telecoms satellite, launched in 2013
and located in the orbital position of 46° East, operated in the C
and Ku frequency bands of the orbital position belonging to the
administration of Malaysia. The registration of these bands in
Azerbaijan's name means that Azerspace-1 is already operating in
Azerbaijan's orbit, not Malaysia's.
The transfer of the orbital position to Azerbaijan began on 8
December 2020 with the submission of the necessary documents to the
ITU. It is not easy to achieve its orbital position in the world
practice, this process usually covers seven years of activity.
But Azerbaijani specialists have completed the whole process in
just three years. During this period, the Azerbaijani side
completed negotiations on coordination of 265 satellite networks of
34 governments and reached relevant agreements.
It should be noted that the orbital position located at 46° east
longitude is the first and only orbital position that Azerbaijan
has in the geostationary belt. This, in turn, will allow Azerbaijan
to place telecommunication satellites independently of any state on
its orbital position in the future.
The Geostationary Belt, which has become a limited space for
satellites working in telecommunications, radio broadcasting, and
weather forecasting, is located at about 36,000 kilometers above
the equator. The main significance of this altitude is that
satellites here rotate at the same speed as the Earth's
surface.
This enables both satellite operators and customers, as well as
those who use television and radio from home via satellite, to
receive a continuous signal from the satellite without changing the
direction of their antennas. States formally apply to the ITU for
the use of vacant orbital positions in the geostationary belt by
themselves or by private companies that have applied to them.
Satellites to be located in these positions are currently being
assembled or awaiting launch. When a satellite in geostationary
space reaches the end of its 15-20 year life, the country that owns
the orbital position has the option of replacing it at that
position. This regulatory principle effectively allows countries to
maintain their positions indefinitely.
