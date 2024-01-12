SSPF's Investing Through Capital May Ease Social Burden In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan continues to take proper measures to improve the
well-being of retirees and to increase the payment. As is known, in
April 2023, the Azerbaijani government approved a decree that
allowed the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) to allocate its
capital to investment. The decree enables the fund to broaden and
diversify its income. The Fund performed proper actions in this
direction as soon as the decree came into force, and it gave
detailed information about the investment portfolio conducted last
year on January 10, 2024.
SSPF noted that in 2023, the fund invested AZN1 ($0)
over a period of more than 5 months. Of which, AZN52 ($30)
was invested in bank deposits, and AZN997 ($586,8mn) was
invested in securities.
The positive aspects of this are that it reduces the dependence
of that fund on the budget and somewhat lightens the social burden
of the state. It also increases the role of the fund in increasing
scholarships in the future.
SSPF added that the nominal return on investment was 6-7
percent, and the common rate of return was over 8 percent.
There is no doubt that enabling the SSPF to allocate its surplus
capital to different sectors on purpose to gain income is one of
the best measures for improving the well-being of retirees, and the
positive impacts of the decision have already emerged. Of course,
the incomes of investments, i.e., 6 and 8 percent, could be seen as
low, but let us not forget that the report covered half a year, and
good results in investment are generally gained in the long run.
Besides, it was the first experience of the fund, and much better
results will be gained in time.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, economist
Eyyub Karimli noted that despite it being a well-known practice in
the world, it is new for Azerbaijan. He noted that retirement
investment funds have a number of positive aspects.
“First of all, it reduces the dependence of that fund on the
budget. Secondly, it lightens the social burden of the state. It
will also enable SSPF to increase retiree payments in the future,”
the economist said.
He also touched on the issue of the income of SSPF and noted
that 6–8 percent of income per year is suitable, taking into
account of current banking and financial sector in Azerbaijan. He
recalled that today most of the banks prefer to offer 8 percent
deposit interest.
“In this case, I think that the annual income of SSPF is
suitable for the conditions of Azerbaijan. However, it is also
necessary to admit that this income can be further increased by
diversifying the investment policy. SSPF will likely do so in the
future. I should also mention that the state should also control
this. Investments are not always successful. That's why I say that
the implementation of all these processes under control allows for
positive results.
