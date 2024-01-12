Nanoscope Therapeutics To Present At The 20Th Annual Advanced Therapies Week Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, today announced that Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President & Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Jared Stephens, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development will be presenting at the 20th Annual Advanced Therapies Week Conference taking place from January 16-19 at the Miami Convention Center in Miami, Florida. Details for the presentation are as follows:
Title: Navigating the manufacturing and associated regulatory challenges for advancing gene therapies
Session Title: Regulatory and CMC Alignment for Gene Therapy Manufacturing
Session Date:
January 17, 2024
Session Time:
4:00 p.m. E.T.
Location:
Theatre 2
Presenter:
Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President & Chief Scientific Officer
During his presentation, Dr. Mohanty will:
Introduce the need for forward-thinking strategies in transitioning from experimental processes to commercially viable ones Cover the regulatory landscape, challenges of limited historical data, and comparability of manufacturing batches Highlight the importance of risk assessment in justifying the analytical approach and how this can influence decision-making
Title:
Pioneering a New Wave of Optogenetic Therapeutics for Vision Restoration
Session Title:
Gene Therapy Highlight Session
Session Date: January 19, 2024
Session Time:
10:00 a.m. E.T.
Location: Innovation Stage
Presenter:
Jared Stephens, PhD, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development
During his presentation, Dr. Stephens will highlight the recent clinical progress of Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin pipeline programs for Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Macular Degeneration.
About
Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772 ). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126
). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.
