Interplay Learning Highlights Year Of Accomplishments And Looks Ahead To Continuing Transformation Of Skilled Trades Training In 2024

"We made enormous strides in serving the urgent training and workforce development needs of the skilled trade industries in the last 12 months, and we'll only be accelerating the pace in 2024," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "Our immersive solutions empower individuals and organizations and help unlock valuable new opportunities, serving employers, workforce development agencies and educational institutions as well as young people entering the workforce and experienced skilled trades workers looking to advance their careers."

In June, Interplay's Intelligence Lab, a team of experts shaping the future of training by delivering innovative and intelligent solutions for the skilled trades, introduced Skill Advisor and Mentor (SAM) , the industry's first AI-powered mentor for learning and skill development. SAM helps technicians gain skills faster and more efficiently by taking a holistic approach to learning, asking questions and providing context so learners comprehend the content and sharpen their critical thinking skills.

In recognition of its groundbreaking potential to transform skilled trades training, SAM has been named the winner of the 2024 AHR Innovation Award for software. The AHR Innovation Awards recognize the year's most inventive and original solutions, based on innovative design, creativity, application, value and market impact as judged by an independent panel of experts.

Interplay Learning's commitment to helping organizations build a better-trained workforce is reflected in the company's technology-driven apprenticeship program , which helps employers in the skilled trades enhance recruitment and increase employee retention while eliminating the traditional complexities of managing their own formal apprenticeship program. Participating in Interplay Learning's DOL Apprenticeship Program allows companies to implement award-winning digital training that pairs on-the-job learning with immersive 3D simulations and video courses. Apprentices gain new skills, learn effective troubleshooting, and get unlimited hands-on practice, all in a safe virtual environment using a desktop, laptop, tablet, or virtual reality headset.

Interplay Learning also expanded its leading selection of safety training in 2023, including new OSHA training offerings and an innovative driving safety program designed to protect workers and minimize risk on the job. Overall, Interplay Learning created 112 new courses in 2023 to continue meeting the evolving needs of customers and their teams.

Key customer relationships in 2023 highlight Interplay Learning's effectiveness for a wide variety of organizations:



The

Temperature Control Institute

(TCI) , a unique state-of-the-art skilled trades education program helping underemployed youth in Memphis and the surrounding area prepare for rewarding careers, relies on Interplay Learning's immersive training programs. Together, Interplay and TCI develop skilled, job-ready talent, helping students turn their lives around and meet the labor needs of employers throughout the region.

At

Warren Central High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi, Interplay Learning enhances the career technical educational program, helping fast-track students' hands-on introduction to career pathways in the construction industry. Through the partnership, ninth-grade students can accelerate their CTE education by engaging with Interplay Learning's immersive 3D virtual-reality simulations and training content before starting the school's full construction program in 10th grade. Southern Home Services Corporation , a leading residential home services provider specializing in HVAC, plumbing, electrical and generator service, replacement and maintenance, selected Interplay Learning as the exclusive content engine for technical training across the company's growing network of more than 750 technicians. By leveraging Interplay's cutting-edge digital learning platform, technicians at every business location will have seamless access to industry-leading training tools and resources, including immersive 3D simulations and virtual reality experiences.

"We're proud of our accomplishments in 2023 and excited about all the opportunities ahead of us in 2024," Donovan said. "We're working with companies that are taking bold new approaches to learning and reshaping the possibilities of training and workforce development. Together, we have opportunities to truly transform the industries and people we serve."

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit to learn more.

