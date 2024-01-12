Homeowners Can Stop Winter Weather Disasters With These Tips From C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Detroit area home service experts say that a little preparedness goes a long way in keeping a home and its occupants safe from winter storms

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter often brings severe storms and other weather-related disasters, but the home service experts at C & C Heating & Air Conditioning , a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, say that homeowners can fend off dangers to their homes by planning for bad weather.

"There's not much we can do about the weather, but we can take precautions to help our homes make it through ice storms and blizzards with little to no damage," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "It takes some planning, but it's something every homeowner should consider when bad weather is headed their way."

Hottle said homeowners should have a family preparedness plan available that details the family's evacuation and communication plans, as well as meeting locations should the family have to leave the home in a sudden emergency.

In addition, Hottle said homeowners should:



Winterize their homes. Start by installing storm windows, weatherstripping and insulation to fend off cold weather. Other ways to winterize the home include insulating pipes so that they aren't as prone to freezing and cleaning out gutters to prevent ice dams. Homeowners with irrigation systems should also consider flushing them out to prevent ice buildup in the lines during winter months.

Learn where important shut-off valves are located. Knowing how to shut off the water or natural gas to prevent further damage can not only save the home from flooding if a pipe bursts but can also save lives if there is a natural gas leak.

Check the roof. Trim tree branches away from the roof and repair any current damage prior to bad weather. If possible, homeowners can also hire a contractor to check the structural integrity of the roof to ensure it is strong enough to hold the heavy weight of snow accumulation.

Purchase a generator. This is particularly important if there is a member of the family who relies on electricity to power medical devices such as respirators or power wheelchairs. A stand-by generator is more expensive than a portable generator, but the stand-by, which usually runs on natural gas or propane, will operate for longer periods of time. Have a reliable means of checking information. Purchase a battery-operated emergency weather radio or battery chargers for cell phones to stay up-to-date on the latest weather information. Remember that an advisory means winter weather is possible, a watch means hazardous weather is likely and a warning means bad weather is imminent.

"If you live in areas of the country where a lot of snow and ice are inevitable, you should definitely make preparations for winter weather," Hottle said. "But this advice is good for anyone during the cold months. A winter storm could hit anywhere at any time, even in warmer areas of the country like Texas and Florida, as we've seen during more recent winters. Always be prepared."

