Alphagraphics Named A 2024 Top Franchise By Franchise Business Review

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, was recently recognized for their outstanding work with franchise owners after being named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review . This is the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.

AlphaGraphics was recently recognized for their outstanding work with franchise owners after being named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review.

AlphaGraphics was among more than 375 franchise brands, representing over 35,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Its franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Making Franchise Business Review's top franchise list is a testament to how hard our corporate team works to provide franchise owners with the necessary tools they need to grow and succeed," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Our relationship with our franchise owners resembles that of a marriage. We need each other for both entities to be successful. We are always looking for innovative ways to help our franchise owners take the next step in their success journey. That's a major part of our job as the franchisor."

Among the AlphaGraphics franchisees surveyed, 91% stated they enjoy operating the business, 91% stated they were likely to recommend the brand to others, and 89% felt supportive of each other. Overall, the franchise scored in the "very good" range in core values, franchise community and self-evaluation.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. That's extremely encouraging news for franchise owners and anyone considering investing in a franchise."

"As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the 200 Top Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A., a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except in the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity and World Options. In 2022, the combination of its physical platform - that currently counts 3,150+ Business Solution Centers in 52 countries with more than 13,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served over 1 million business customers worldwide generating €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 billion (US$23 billion) of Gross Merchandise Value.

