The Motor Enclave Official Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Construction culminated with completion of the 37,000-sq.-ft. Enclave Event Center

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / The Motor Enclave will host its official ribbon cutting and grand opening today, unveiling the centerpiece of the project, a 37,000-sq.-ft. state-of-the-art Event Center. This comes after just over two years of construction over the entire project, which includes 300+ luxury private garages, a 1.6-mile Formula 1-style Performance Driving Circuit, a 100-acre Off-Road Experience, a 2-acre Vehicle Dynamics Pad and much more. In addition to being the largest facility of its kind in the United States, The Motor Enclave is officially the largest private garage community in the world.

The Motor Enclave Event Center

An exclusive invite list of over 500 people, including investors, private garage owners and local dignitaries will be on hand to witness the ribbon cutting. Confirmed speakers include Hillsborough County Commission Board Chairman Ken Hagan, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The Enclave Event Center was designed to be the premiere event venue in Tampa Bay with a capacity of 1,200 seated, and upwards of 1,800 theatre style. The venue has a multitude of event spaces perfect for small corporate retreats, team-building events for 50-300, and large-scale corporate/charity events of 1,000+ guests. The catering kitchen, the largest in the region, will be managed by Puff N' Stuff Catering, who will provide an innovative onsite food and drink program on an exclusive basis. Event add-ons include exhilarating driving experiences for guests, putting The Motor Enclave in a class of its own.

"I wanted to create the ultimate event venue in Tampa Bay," said Brad Oleshansky, Founder and CEO of The Motor Enclave. "We spent years preparing for this project in the midst of Covid-19 and its unpredictable supply chain hurdles. However, after nearly four years of development, we're finally at the finish line. With our track operations already in full swing, this is the final component in creating the ultimate event venue for corporate events, team building, off-sites, board meetings, weddings, conventions, and more. We couldn't have done this without the hard work of our design and construction teams, hundreds of skilled trades and our partners Pirelli, Morgan Automotive Group, CITY Furniture, and Puff N' Stuff Catering."

About The Motor Enclave

The Motor Enclave is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. Our 200-acre development in Tampa, Florida, includes a 1.6-mile Hermann Tilke-designed driving circuit, a 2-acre vehicle dynamics pad, a 100-acre off-road experience with miles of purpose-built trails, a 37,000-square-foot corporate event center and the largest private garage community in the world with more than 300 privately owned luxury garages. Every adrenaline-filled detail has been designed and engineered around delivering memorable experiences to our owners/members, corporate clients and the general public. Complete details can be found at

Contact Information

Hank Johnson

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

864-918-1802

Brad Oleshansky

CEO

[email protected]

Chas Ostezan

CRO

[email protected]

248-878-3651

SOURCE: The Motor Enclave

View the original press release on newswire.