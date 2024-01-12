At The Yacht Club The 14Th Monaco Optimist Team Race

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eighteen international teams of four for 72 under-14 sailors in total. These are the numbers of the 14th Monaco Optimist Team Race, organised by Yacht Club de Monaco with support from Monaco Marine, FxPro, sailing gear supplier Slam, the Erplast boatyard and Peace and Sport. This international meeting tests these young people's mastery of the team race format. It all kicked off on Wednesday 10th January at 11.00 am with the first match races, and continues through the 14th.“This event is a wonderful opportunity to highlight excellence, share knowledge and promote sailing to young generations, all Yacht Club de Monaco values which are part of our collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' approach,” explains YCM General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri.



The Monaco Optimist Team Race requires total concentration, precision, seamless communication and mastery of team match racing rules. Organised in duels between two teams, it is like a ballet on water with well over 150 of these match race duels scheduled over the five days, giving all teams a chance to compete against each other. The programme comprises a round-robin, quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the finals. USA, Sweden, Uruguay, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, France, UK and Monaco are all represented.

To get everyone into the match race rhythm, many participated in an International Clinic (9-11 January) to help refine skills and get hands-on advice from experts supervised by international referee, Chris Atkins. With 45 years of team racing experience under his belt, this three-time British National Team Race Championship winner also coached Team Great Britain team to a gold medal at the first ISAF Team Race World Championship. President of the selectors for the British Olympic sailing team for Beijing and London, Chris Atkins is also a World Sailing umpire and judge.

