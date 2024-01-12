Gerillaz OÜ Onboards MMORPG Game World Of The Abyss And Joins WEMIX PLAY As First Estonian Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEMADE announced that Estonian game studio Gerillaz OÜ will be releasing MMORPG game“World of the Abyss (WOTA)” on the world's biggest blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY.

True hardcore MMORPG offers exciting gameplay experience layered with innovative features and engaging game mechanics.

Real-time PVP battles involving up to 15,000 players at a single location can happen anytime, anywhere directly on the multi-level map. Special“TARGET LOCK” & interactive combat system, well-thought-out system of battles empowers players to use strategy and tactics to achieve victory

Leading global game developer WEMADE today announced that Estonian game studio Gerillaz OÜ will be releasing MMORPG game“World of the Abyss (WOTA)” on the world's biggest blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY, ( ). The first game studio from Estonia to join WEMIX PLAY, Gerillaz OÜ has designed World of the Abyss (WOTA) as a true hardcore MMORPG with a vast seamless open world that offers an exciting gameplay experience layered with innovative features and engaging game mechanics.





World of the Abyss features a balanced Player vs Player system that offers an engaging competitive experience, as well as massive multiplayer support for up to 15,000 players on a single server for truly epic gameplay experiences. This means that real-time PVP battles involving up to 15,000 players at a single location can happen anytime, anywhere directly on the multi-level map. A special“TARGET LOCK” & interactive combat system, and a well-thought-out system of battles with a large set of unique skills empowers players to use their own strategy and tactics to achieve victory over their opponents even in the most difficult situations.





Other key features include autoplay-free mechanics which give players total control over their in-game actions and the game's unique class system. Players can experience all four character classes - Berserker, Archer's Ghost, Ice Lord, and Saint's Ambassador - just by using and switching to different weapons.





The game features a peer-to-peer marketplace for in-game items and integrated various Web3 mechanics to deliver novel gaming experiences like Play2Own and minting NFTs for players to own and trade in-game assets. Game NFTs will be available on Drops, WEMIX PLAY's dedicated platform for NFT auctions, once World of the Abyss is launched on WEMIX PLAY.





Wemade continues to collaborate with game developers worldwide to expand and diversify the range of games on WEMIX PLAY. Its portfolio of partners has grown to include developers from Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Lithuania, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and now Estonia.





“We are excited to announce our partnership with WEMIX PLAY, creating a dynamic synergy that is poised to reshape the gaming landscape,” said Ilya Kulebyakin, Co-Founder of Gerillaz OÜ.“With WEMIX PLAY's state-of-the-art technology, we are ready to captivate the hearts of true MMORPG enthusiasts as we embark on an extraordinary journey.”





About WEMADE

Part of the first generation of Korean PC online game developers and Korean mobile game developers, Wemade is at the forefront of the next wave of Web3 game developers that are innovating with blockchain technology. Based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, the WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform is the world's biggest with millions of users and a wide range of game genres from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, MOBA, MMORPG, SNG, sports games and more. Visit for more information.





