$2.48 Bn Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, And Forecasts Up To 2030

The World Health Organization predicts a near doubling of the global population over 60 years old, from 12% to 22%, between 2015 and 2050. Additionally, rising awareness regarding minimally invasive surgical techniques and increased government funding for healthcare infrastructure are bolstering the ophthalmic surgical technologies market.

However, the high costs associated with ophthalmic surgery instruments and a shortage of skilled professionals may hinder market growth. To overcome these challenges, market leaders should focus on exploring new technologies and innovations in the field of ophthalmic surgery.

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the ophthalmic surgical technologies market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of numerous key players and a rising prevalence of eye diseases in countries like the United States and Canada.

Asia-Pacific and Europe are also poised for significant growth in the ophthalmic surgical technologies market in the coming years, driven by increased research and development spending and ongoing advancements in the healthcare sector within these regions.

