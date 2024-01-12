(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capturiant and SK Auto Smartcare Announce Indian Capturiant Franchise

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capturiant , the world's first energy-derived carbon credit and environmental asset authenticator, registry, and regulated exchange, is pleased to announce the establishment of its exclusive franchise in India, in collaboration with SK Auto Smartcare . This effort, facilitated by Truuli Environmental, marks a significant step in expanding access to open-access environments for the purchase, sale, trading, and retirement of high-quality carbon credits and other environmental assets.Capturiant operates on a regulated private-sector model to provide standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower-cost services to an inefficient, nontransparent, and outdated industry. Capturiant's financially regulated staff is fluent in securities, banking, custody, valuation, commodities, and digitalization. With this skill set, Capturiant is enhancing the administration and risk management of carbon credits and other ESG instruments.SK Auto Smartcare is a cross-border business accelerator identifying opportunities, strategizing growth plans, recruiting effective management teams, attracting capital, and building business value. SK Auto Smartcare and its executives have a track record of vetting opportunities and selecting those with high potential, drawing on a vast network of business leaders to find experienced management candidates and form them into productive teams.Capturiant stands apart from other registries and exchanges in its dedication to regulatory compliance and private-sector management. Additionally, Capturiant is unique in its emphasis on engineered solutions beyond traditional nature-based carbon credit projects.Capturiant and SK Auto Smartcare are poised to create a paradigm shift in the carbon credit industry in India, a nation increasingly emphasizing sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. This collaboration will provide Indian entities with unparalleled access to a diverse range of environmental assets through Capturiant's advanced platform, fostering a more sustainable future in one of Asia's most dynamic economies. The establishment of this franchise is just the beginning, with the continued expansion of Capturiant's global footprint to take place in the coming months.About CapturiantCapturiant, a subsidiary of Entoro, LLC, is a global environmental asset authenticator, registry, and exchange operating on a regulated private sector model utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) and warranty coverage. The Capturiant team consists of financially regulated and highly experienced staff fluent in securities, banking, custody, valuation, commodities, and digitalization. Bringing standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower-cost services to an inefficient and outdated industry, credits are digitized and custodied on the Capturiant platform, enabling global transactions. Compliance expertise provides the level of trust and transparency issuers, investors, buyers, and sellers need throughout the entire environmental asset class.About SK Auto SmartcareSK Auto Smartcare is a cross-border business accelerator operating out of Mumbai, Houston, and London. SK Auto Smartcare identifies opportunities, strategizes growth plans, recruits effective management teams, attracts capital, and builds business value. SK Auto Smartcare and its executives have a track record of vetting opportunities and selecting those with high potential. Drawing on a vast network of business leaders to find experienced management candidates, SK SK Auto Smartcare LS forms diverse talent into productive teams. SKLS has demonstrated the ability to find significant investment capital for its projects, increasing revenue, profits, and business value. In short, SK Auto Smartcare has demonstrated remarkable skills in building value-for-value growth systems in varied automotive service, energy, health, manufacturing and product industries.For More Information:For further details about this franchise or to learn more about Capturiant, please contact Pedro Blanco at .... For further details about SK Auto Smartcare, please contact Sushant Karangutkar at ....

