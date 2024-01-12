Supercare Health® Honors National Pharmacists Day With New Industry Insights From Head Pharmacist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ali Khorasani, PharmD, BCMTMS, Shares How Pharmacists are Shaping the Modern Healthcare Experience

- Ali Khorasani, PharmD, BCMTMSDOWNEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuperCare Health , a leading respiratory care and medical equipment provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, recognizes National Pharmacists Day, an annual January observance established by the American Pharmacists Association to raise awareness about the impact pharmacists make in the healthcare industry. During this important awareness day and all year long, SuperCare Health's online pharmacy remains committed to providing supportive and accessible pharmacy services to patients with conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, neuromuscular disorders, asthma, sleep apnea, and more.88.9% of the US population resides within five miles of a community pharmacy, according to the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. Additionally, The National Center for Biotechnology reports that 28.3 million Americans refilled their prescriptions online in 2018, a number that grew from only 13.3 million in 2009. With 330,000 pharmacists in the United States as of 2021, it's clear these dedicated clinicians are making their mark on the communities they serve.In honor of National Pharmacists Day, SuperCare Health's Head Pharmacist and Director of Clinical Services, Ali Khorasani, PharmD, BCMTMS, explains that trust is the key to success in his field. Says Khorasani,“There is a unique relationship that forms when a patient walks into a pharmacy, whether it's their first visit or their hundredth. It's all about building trust with patients and letting them know they can count on us. When we build trust, patients know that our advisement is valuable, and they are more likely to follow their care plans.” For Khorasani, safety also informs his work every day.“At our core, the most important part of a pharmacist's role is to make sure that medication is dispensed safely. So much goes on behind the scenes to verify drug interactions, allergies, sensitivities, and even a patient's ability to take their medications as directed. Whatever a physician has ordered, it's the pharmacist's job to complete that cycle and clearly communicate the next steps to patients.”When asked about the future of pharmacy, Khorasani concluded,“The current trends in our field are all centered around integrating pharmacists into the healthcare experience and asking them to play an active role in their patients' care. This enables pharmacists to take on many of the responsibilities that come with managing care plans, which widens the scope of our practice and allows us to do so much more to help our communities.”To learn more about SuperCare Health and to become a patient of our pharmacy, visit us online. To get in touch with a SuperCare Health pharmacist , contact us with a few quick clicks.###About SuperCare HealthSuperCare Health is a comprehensive high-touch, high-tech, post-acute healthcare organization that manages patients with chronic conditions and provides a broad range of therapies, including ventilation, oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, medication optimization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, airway clearance and mobilization, enteral supplies, and more. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies combined with quality clinical services, SuperCare Health's services, programs, and products support cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined care coordination.

Amanda Charlin

SuperCare Health

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube