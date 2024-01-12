Halo Home Maintenance Expands With Franchise Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Somerville, New Jersey Home Services Business Offers First Franchises Focusing on Preventative Maintenance

- Andy BarresseSOMERVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Halo Home Maintenance, a leading home maintenance company, is excited to announce the launch of franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners. With a focus on preventative maintenance, Halo Home Maintenance has been keeping homes in Somerville and surrounding areas running safely, efficiently, and looking great for years. Now, they are ready to expand their services and reach by offering franchise opportunities to individuals who share their passion for home maintenance.Halo Home Maintenance has developed a comprehensive 50-point checklist that addresses some of the most common causes of fire, leaks, and pests in the home. This checklist is the backbone of their services and ensures that every aspect of a home is thoroughly inspected and maintained. By following this checklist, Halo Home Maintenance has been able to prevent potential hazards and save homeowners from costly repairs. With the franchise opportunities, this proven system will now be available to more homes and communities."We are thrilled to offer franchise opportunities for Halo Home Maintenance. Our goal has always been to provide top-notch preventative home maintenance services to our community, and now we have the opportunity to expand our reach and help more homeowners. Our community connections together with our 50-point checklist have been the key to our success, and we are excited to share it with our franchise partners," said Andy Barresse, Owner/Operator of Halo Home Maintenance of Somerville New Jersey, and President of Halo Franchise Development Group.Halo Home Maintenance franchisees will receive comprehensive training and support to ensure they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide exceptional services. The company is looking for individuals who are passionate about home maintenance and have a strong work ethic. With the growing demand for home maintenance services, this is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to join a successful and reputable brand.For more information about franchise opportunities with Halo Home Maintenance, visit their website or contact their team directly. With their proven system and support, franchisees can expect to make a positive impact in their community while building a successful business.

