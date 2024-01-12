Shedyt Added As A RLBA Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SHEDyt becomes a member of the The Residential Logbook Association (RLBA) Property Trade GroupThe Residential Logbook Association (RLBA) is the DLUCH supported trade association and self-regulatory body of companies providing digital logbooks for the residential property market. The members are providers of logbook systems, tech solutions and services for organisations that require access to validated property data.What brings the member companies together, is they all bring value by providing property information upfront, in real-time or in an updatable manner for perpetuity and not just for one transaction such as a sale, valuation, re/mortgage, management or let. All member organisations will be using a unique property passport identification that can be used to tie the different systems to gather either manually via an API.At SHEDyt, we plan to interface with other tech providers in the PropTech space and champion the occupier experience through a Digital Homeowner Manual. Having accurate and up-to-date property information aligns with the SHEDyt purpose of Simplifying Property Management, starting with Home Builders or Property Developers.To find out more or become a member please speak to Nigel Walley of Chimni >The types of Real Estate companies that can gain value from a Property Logbook includes, though is not limited to Estate Agents, Conveyancing Solicitors, Development Finance Companies, Landlords, Asset Managers, Block Managers, Owner Operators, Freeholders, Investors, Investment Sourcing Companies, Property Funds, Leaseholders, Local Authorities, Letting Agents, Student Accommodation Providers, Build-to-Rent Builders, Architects, Building Inspectors, Auctions Houses, Buying Agents, Main Contractors, Housing Associations, Local Authorities Housing Departments and Commercial Property Developers.#proptech #propertymanagement #propertydeveloper #newbuild #propertytech #intelligentbuildings #cretechabout SHEDytThe SHEDyt platform is initially targeted at property developers, where we are in effect digitising the homeowner manual that is usually printed out and handed over physically in a binder. The RLBA

