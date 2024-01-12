Moi: Activating Virtual Room To Face Financial Fraud

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The General Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced Friday activating the virtual room (Aman), in collaboration with the Public Prosecution and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) over the 24 hours throughout the week, to confront financial fraud and money laundering.

In a news statement, the Ministry's general directorate for media security and relations said that it works on opening channels to receive complaints regarding financial fraud from all local banks and react to them immediately.

It added that the directorate takes actions as soon as it receives any complaints and freezes immediately the money from the accounts of stealers.

Some 285 complaints have been dealt with through the "Aman" during December 7 2023 until January 9, it said.

It indicated that the value of these complaints is estimated at KD 495.973 (about USD 1.62 million), and these sums have been kept to send them back to their owners.

The Ministry called on people whose bank accounts have been deducted or transferred without their knowledge to hastily contact their bank and submit a complaint without any delay. (end)

nwf













MENAFN12012024000071011013ID1107713172