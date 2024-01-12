Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs exppresses deep concern over recent developments in the Red Sea.
KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior (MoI) activates the virtual room (Aman) to confront financial fraud and money laundering.
RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring with great concern the military operations in the Red Sea.
WASHINGTON -- The US and the UK launch a military strike against Houthi militia targets in the Red Sea and other areas.
KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 66 cents to USD 79.43 per barrel on Thursday as opposed to USD 80.09 pb the day before. (end) rk
MENAFN12012024000071011013ID1107713171
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.