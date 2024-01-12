Asia Markets Fall As China Exports Drop

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia markets fell as China's annual exports dropped for the first time in seven years, but Japan stocks bucked the trend to extend their record rally.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 kept climbing, tacking on another 527.25 points, or 1.5%, to 35,577.11, a new 33-year high.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index backed on 57.46 points, or 0.4%, to 16,244.58.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dipped 11.5 points, or 0.4%, to 3,284.17.

China's consumer price index fell 0.3%, less than a 0.4% drop expected by a Reuters poll of economists, and also lower than the 0.5% fall seen in November.

China's exports for December beat expectations, but overall, total trade declined in 2023 for the world's second largest economy.

In other markets

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index fell 9.69 points or 0.3%, to 3,191.72.

In Taiwan, the Taiex slumped 32.49 points, or 0.2%, to 17,512,83.

In Korea, the Kospi index lost 1.71 points, or 0.1%, to 2,540.27.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 gained 55.29 points, or 0.5%, to 11,858.31.

In Australia, the ASX 200 backed off 7.74 points, or 0.1%, to 7,498.28.











