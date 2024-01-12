Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment From Samsung SDI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Highlights



Samsung SDI to invest US$18.5 million and acquire approximately 15.6 million shares of Canada Nickel, becomes an 8.7% shareholder

Samsung SDI granted the right to purchase a 10% equity interest in the Crawford project for US$100.5 million upon a final construction decision Samsung SDI will be granted certain

offtake rights to the Crawford project's nickel-cobalt products subject to the completion of the 10% equity investment in the Crawford project

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc.

(" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF ) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered today into a Subscription Agreement with Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. ("Samsung SDI") to make a US$18.5 million investment in Canada Nickel at a price of C$1.57 per Common Share. Upon closing of the private placement contemplated in the Subscription Agreement, Samsung SDI will own approximately 15.6 million shares of the common shares of Canada Nickel, representing approximately 8.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.

"We are very pleased to welcome Samsung

SDI as an investor and project partner with Canada Nickel," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel. "As we advance the Crawford Nickel

Sulphide Project, it is critical to form long-term partnerships with companies that truly understand how crucial this production is for electric vehicle supply chains across North America and Europe. As one of the world's leading electric vehicle battery manufacturers, Samsung SDI not only understands our vital role in these supply chains, but also believes in Canada Nickel's vision for responsible, large scale, net-zero carbon nickel production. Together, our companies are paving the way for a more sustainable future."

"We are pleased to partner with Canada Nickel through this opportunity," said Ikhyeon Kim, Executive Vice President of Samsung SDI. "We look forward to working with Canada Nickel to contribute to the growing battery manufacturing industry through this partnership."

Samsung SDI is a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries for the IT industry, automobiles, and energy storage systems ("ESS"), as well as cutting-edge materials used to produce semiconductors and displays. Samsung SDI's executive managers and staff members focus efforts to develop the next generation's growth drivers in order to secure Samsung SDI's place as a creative leader in the energy and materials industry.

Subscription Agreement and Investor Rights Agreement

The Subscription Agreement and the Investor Rights Agreement contain certain customary terms and conditions. Samsung SDI will have a pro rata right in any future issuance of Common Shares or any securities that are or may become convertible, exchangeable or exercisable into Common Shares to maintain its

shareholding as long as it holds 7.5% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Project Investment and Offtake Rights

At closing of the private placement, Canada Nickel will grant to Samsung the right to purchase a 10% equity interest in the Crawford project for US$100.5 million, exercisable upon a final construction decision. By exercising this right, Samsung SDI will have the right to 10% of the nickel-cobalt production from the Crawford project over the life of mine and the right to an additional 20% of Crawford's nickel-cobalt production for 15 years extendable by mutual agreement. The offtake rights will be based on mutually agreed terms.

The closing of the private placement and related agreements is subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and is targeted to close on or about January 31, 2024.

Advisors

Cutfield Freeman, Deutsche Bank, Harp Capital, and Scotiabank acted as financial advisors to Canada Nickel.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM and NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit .

