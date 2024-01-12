Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market To Reach US$ 7.4 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Non Hodgkin's lymphoma market reached a value of US$ 4.0 Billion in 2023 and expects to reach US$ 7.4 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.71% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the non hodgkin's lymphoma market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the non hodgkin's lymphoma market.

Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Trends:

Non hodgkin's lymphoma represents a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system and leads to the formation of tumors in the spleen, bone marrow, lymph nodes, and liver. It can be broadly categorized into B-cell lymphoma and T-cell lymphoma. Some of the therapy used for treating non hodgkin's lymphoma include immunotherapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, etc. These therapeutics help in killing cancer cells and managing several symptoms of this condition, such as fever, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes, fever, fatigue, weight loss, persistent itching, etc. Consequently, they are extensively utilized across the globe.

The increasing incidences of various types of blood cancer and the rising need for novel therapies with enhanced safety profiles are primarily driving the non hodgkin's lymphoma market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of molecular diagnostics to diagnose this ailment with detailed information regarding the specific subtype for determining the best course of treatment is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing consumer inclination towards targeted therapy, which involves using specialized drugs to target specific genetic mutations in cancer cells for treating certain subtypes of the disease, such as mantle cell lymphoma, is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, continuous advancements in biopsy techniques, including the introduction of core needle biopsy and fine-needle aspiration, which make it easier for healthcare providers to acquire tissue samples for diagnosis, are further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the development of innovative immune checkpoint inhibitors that improve progression-free survival in patients is expected to fuel the non hodgkin's lymphoma market over the forecasted period.

Countries Covered:

. United States

. Germany

. France

. United Kingdom

. Italy

. Spain

. Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

. Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

. Historical, current, and future performance of the non hodgkin's lymphoma market

. Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

. Sales of various drugs across the non hodgkin's lymphoma market

. Reimbursement scenario in the market

. In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current non hodgkin's lymphoma marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

. Drug Overview

. Mechanism of Action

. Regulatory Status

. Clinical Trial Results

. Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

. Drug overview

. Mechanism of action

. Regulatory status

. Clinical trial results

. Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the non hodgkin's lymphoma market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Players:

Acrotech Biopharma /Biogen

Gilead Sciences

Biogen Idec/Genentech

Sanofi

