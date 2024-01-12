Congress Has 'Inherent Hatred' For Hindus: BJP Leader Ashoka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 12 (IANS) As the Congress high command has refused to attend the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Friday said the the grand-old party has "inherent hatred for Hindus".

Taking to social media, Ashoka, the BJP leader, said, "In 1951, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not take part in the inauguration of Somnath temple, which is one of the Dwadash Jyotirlingas."

"Nehru opposed the renovation of Somnath temple and tried to stop then President Rajendra Prasad from attending the event," he said.

"The Congress is saying that it is abstaining from 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya calling it is a BJP-RSS programme, but why it skipped the inauguration programme of Somnath temple," Ashoka said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he would visit Ayodhya after the inauguration of Ram mandir.

"I will see how the Ram mandir is being built," the chief minister added.

On Thursday, Siddaramaiah has said: "The decision regarding non-participation in the Ram Lalla installation programme taken by the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi and LoP in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is correct. I support the decision."

