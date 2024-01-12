RSS Chief Bhagwat In Haryana To Strengthen Organisation

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 12 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday reached Haryana's Jind on a three-day tour to strengthen the organisation.

According to sources, the RSS chief will meet Sangh campaigners to discuss strategies ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly expected to be held in May and October, respectively.

Bhagwat will participate in the three-day programme at Gopal Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School where he's staying. Security arrangements have been tightened across Jind on his arrival.

There is a plan to establish 1,200 new RSS branches about which brainstorming will be done with activists, source said.

During the stay, Bhagwat has no programme with mediapersons.

The school premises and the room where he will stay have been surrounded by security personnel.

The sources said only selected people will be allowed to meet him.

