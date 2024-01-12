Global Semiconductor Industry Insights: 2023 Research Value Pack Highlights IC Design, Manufacturing, And OSAT Sectors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The semiconductor industry stands as a pivotal contributor to technological advancements, shaping the trajectory of global innovation and economic growth. A comprehensive research study, now available, delves into the intricate ecosystems of IC design, IC manufacturing, and OSAT sectors, providing a detailed overview for the period extending through 2022 and 2023, with a forward-looking perspective. This investigation includes nuanced analyses of the markets in key regions, including global perspectives, Taiwan, and China, and their supply chains.

The Year 2022: A Resilient Semiconductor Market Amidst Economic Challenges

Despite encountering significant economic headwinds, such as increased inflation and geopolitical unrest stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the semiconductor industry upheld a trajectory of double-digit growth in 2022. This resilience was buoyed by substantial revenues in the first two quarters, complemented by strong sales across networking and data center semiconductors.

Predictions for 2023: Market Adjustments in the Semiconductor Landscape

In contrast to the preceding year's surge, projections for 2023 suggest a 10.1% contraction in the global semiconductor market, arriving at an estimated valuation of US$516.1 billion. Factors influencing this forecast encompass the overarching macroeconomic climate, with the memory IC sector experiencing pronounced impacts. In a bid to mitigate these challenges, leading memory IC manufacturers have rolled out strategic production cuts from Q1 2023 onwards, seeking to rebalance pricing stability.

Memory IC Sector: A Potential Growth Engine

With expectations set high for a substantial 46.3% year-on-year expansion in 2024, reaching a potential US$134.3 billion in value, the memory IC sector is positioned as a potential dynamo for robust market growth over the subsequent years. Projections estimate further growth spurts of 38.7% and 13.1% in 2025 and 2026 respectively, underscoring the sector's role as a pivotal growth engine for the semiconductor industry at large.

IC Design Industry: Top Performers and Strategic Directions

Analysis of the IC design sector incorporates detailed rankings of companies, their performance in 2022, and strategic approaches undertaken by industry leaders, including Qualcomm, MediaTek, NVIDIA, and AMD among others.

Semiconductor Foundry Industry: Competitive Landscape and Market Strategies

Focus on global and Taiwanese foundries provides insights into industry hierarchies, 2022 performance evaluations, and strategic initiatives of frontrunners such as TSMC, Samsung, and SMIC.

IC OSAT Industry: Player Profiles and Prospective Plans

Accounting for significant market segments, this research report encompasses comprehensive rankings, performance reviews, and strategic plans of major OSAT players including ASE, Amkor, and JCET.

Reflecting on Detailed Analysis and Forward-Looking Perspectives

The semiconductor industry continues to evolve at a brisk pace, propelled by relentless innovation and market forces. This newly added research compilation provides stakeholders with a coherent narrative of the industry's progress, encompassing meticulous assessments and future-oriented outlooks. These insights are essential for industry participants, investors, and policymakers to navigate the dynamic semiconductor landscape effectively.

For readers who wish to access comprehensive insights into the semiconductor industry's currents and undercurrents, this research value pack serves as a strategic repository of data and analysis, charting a course through the sector's complexities and opportunities.

