BNY Mellon Declares Dividends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on February 2, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2024.

Preferred – the following dividends for the noncumulative perpetual preferred stock, liquidation preference $100,000 per share, for the dividend period ending in March 2024, in each case payable on March

20, 2024 to holders of record as of the close of business on March

5, 2024:



$1,566.46 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $15.664639 per Normal Preferred Capital Security of Mellon Capital IV, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock);

$2,312.50 per share on the Series F Preferred Stock (equivalent to $23.125000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series F Preferred Stock);

$2,350.00 per share on the Series G Preferred Stock (equivalent to $23.500000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series G Preferred Stock);

$925.00 per share on the Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.250000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock); and $937.50 per share on the Series I Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.375000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series I Preferred Stock).

Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK ).

Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle.

BNY Mellon had $47.8 trillion

in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion

in assets under management as of December

31, 2023.

BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Additional information is available on .

Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media

Garrett Marquis

(949) 683-1503

[email protected]



Analysts

Marius Merz

(212) 298-1480

[email protected]



SOURCE BNY Mellon