The global market for analytical laboratory instruments was valued at $57.4 billion in 2022. The market is forecast to grow from $60.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% to reach $82.5 billion by the end of 2028.
This report segments the global market by type, application, and region. The report's scope includes the instruments used for elemental, separation, and molecular analysis. The report further examines various end-user industries of laboratory analytical instruments, such as life science, chemical/ petrochemical and oil & gas, food testing, and others (environmental testing, materials, and forensic science). The market size and estimations are provided in value ($ millions), with 2022 as the base year and market forecasts from 2023 through 2028.
The report also features a separate section highlighting the sustainability perspective of the analytical laboratory instruments market at the global level. The section covers companies' performance on different ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) parameters.
The Report Includes
39 data tables and 33 additional tables An overview of the global market for analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024 and 2026. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028 Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the manufacture of analytical laboratory instruments, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, application and geographical region Examination of the influence of government regulations, current technology and the economic factors that are shaping the market Review of patents, the product pipeline, ESG trends and emerging technologies Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and other market strategies Profiles of leading market participants, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Danhar, Mettler-Toledo International, and Bruker
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Market Outlook Market Summary Highlights of the Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments
Chapter 3 Market Overview
PESTEL Analysis Porter's 5 Forces Analysis Competition in the Industry Regulatory Framework Supply Chain Analysis R&D and Regulatory Approval Raw Materials Procurement Manufacturing Distribution Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Adoption in Chemical and Petrochemical Industries High Growth in the Pharma and Biopharma Industry Challenges
High Cost of Components and Instruments Lack of Skilled Lab Professionals Opportunities
Technological Advancements: Automation and Robotics Technology Integrated with Lab Equipment High Adoption of Precision Medicine
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Current Market Trends Miniaturization of Analytical Instruments Key Market Trends AI Integration Nanotechnology in Chromatography
Chapter 6 Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments by Type
Elemental Analysis Instruments Elemental Analysis in Environmental Testing Elemental Analysis in Pharmaceutical & Forensic Molecular Analysis Instruments Infrared Spectroscopy Raman Spectroscopy Fluorescence Spectroscopy Separation Analysis Instruments Other Instruments
Chapter 7 Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments by End-User Industry
Life Sciences Chemical/Petrochemical and Oil & Gas Food Testing Water and Wastewater Other (Material Science, Environmental Testing, Forensics) Environmental Testing Material Forensic Science Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments by Region
Chapter 9 Sustainability in Analytical Laboratory Instruments Industry: An ESG Perspective
ESG Performance in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments Environmental Impact Social Impact Governance Impact Current Status of ESG in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments Consumer Attitudes toward ESG in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments ESG Practices in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments Case Study: Thermo Fisher Accelerating Research, Innovation, and Equity Sustainable Finance Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
M&A Analysis Start-up Funding for Analytical Laboratory Instruments
Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence
Top Companies' Market Shares Key Strategies
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Agilent Technologies Inc. Ametek Avantor Bruker Danaher Hitachi Jeol Leco Malvern Panalytical Mettler-Toledo Perkinelmer
Shimadzu Thermo Fisher Scientific Waters Corp. Zeiss Group
