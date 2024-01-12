(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analytical Laboratory Instruments Manufacturing: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to

The global market for analytical laboratory instruments was valued at $57.4 billion in 2022. The market is forecast to grow from $60.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% to reach $82.5 billion by the end of 2028.

This report segments the global market by type, application, and region. The report's scope includes the instruments used for elemental, separation, and molecular analysis. The report further examines various end-user industries of laboratory analytical instruments, such as life science, chemical/ petrochemical and oil & gas, food testing, and others (environmental testing, materials, and forensic science). The market size and estimations are provided in value ($ millions), with 2022 as the base year and market forecasts from 2023 through 2028.

The report also features a separate section highlighting the sustainability perspective of the analytical laboratory instruments market at the global level. The section covers companies' performance on different ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) parameters.

The Report Includes



39 data tables and 33 additional tables

An overview of the global market for analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024 and 2026. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the manufacture of analytical laboratory instruments, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, application and geographical region

Examination of the influence of government regulations, current technology and the economic factors that are shaping the market

Review of patents, the product pipeline, ESG trends and emerging technologies

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and other market strategies Profiles of leading market participants, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Danhar, Mettler-Toledo International, and Bruker

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Market Outlook

Market Summary Highlights of the Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments

Chapter 3 Market Overview



PESTEL Analysis

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Competition in the Industry

Regulatory Framework

Supply Chain Analysis

R&D and Regulatory Approval

Raw Materials Procurement

Manufacturing

Distribution Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Adoption in Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

High Growth in the Pharma and Biopharma Industry

Challenges



High Cost of Components and Instruments

Lack of Skilled Lab Professionals

Opportunities



Technological Advancements: Automation and Robotics Technology Integrated with Lab Equipment High Adoption of Precision Medicine

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments



Current Market Trends

Miniaturization of Analytical Instruments

Key Market Trends

AI Integration Nanotechnology in Chromatography

Chapter 6 Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments by Type



Elemental Analysis Instruments

Elemental Analysis in Environmental Testing

Elemental Analysis in Pharmaceutical & Forensic

Molecular Analysis Instruments

Infrared Spectroscopy

Raman Spectroscopy

Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Separation Analysis Instruments Other Instruments

Chapter 7 Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments by End-User Industry



Life Sciences

Chemical/Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

Food Testing

Water and Wastewater

Other (Material Science, Environmental Testing, Forensics)

Environmental Testing

Material

Forensic Science Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments by Region

Chapter 9 Sustainability in Analytical Laboratory Instruments Industry: An ESG Perspective



ESG Performance in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments

Consumer Attitudes toward ESG in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments

ESG Practices in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments

Case Study: Thermo Fisher

Accelerating Research, Innovation, and Equity

Sustainable Finance Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook



M&A Analysis Start-up Funding for Analytical Laboratory Instruments

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence



Top Companies' Market Shares Key Strategies

Chapter 13 Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ametek

Avantor

Bruker

Danaher

Hitachi

Jeol

Leco

Malvern Panalytical

Mettler-Toledo

Perkinelmer



Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corp. Zeiss Group

