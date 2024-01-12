(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Composites - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Thermoplastic Composites Market to Reach $46 Billion by 2030
The global market for Thermoplastic Composites estimated at US$26.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$25.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Long Fiber Thermoplastic (lft) segment is estimated at 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Thermoplastic Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Focus on Developing & Embracing New Materials Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Thermoplastic Composites Thermoplastic Composites: Redefining Material Excellence in Modern Engineering Global Economic Update Competition Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 89 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Thermoplastic Composites: Definition and Core Benefits Technology Advancements Present a Prospective Outlook for Thermoplastic Composites Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth of Thermoplastic Composites Notable Applications of Thermoplastics As Auto Industry Focus Increasingly Shift towards Fuel Efficient Vehicles, Demand for Lightweight Thermoplastic Composites Picks up Rise in EV Adoption & Production to Benefit Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in EVs Steady Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities Thermoplastic Composites: Applications in Aerospace Industry Growing Focus on Weight and Fuel Cost Reduction in Aerospace Industry Augurs Well for Market Growth eVTOL and UAM Markets Offer Potential Opportunities Aircraft Interior Manufacturers Increasingly Rely on Composites As the World Steps up Military Spending, it is Strong Growth in the Military Aircraft Supply Chain Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2023 (In US$ Billion) Consistent Rise in Wind Energy Installations Boost Demand for Composite Materials Composite Manufacturers Focus on Enhancing Energy Efficiency of Wind Turbines Sustainability Touch to Wind Turbine Blades with New Thermoplastic Resins Need for Durable Recreational and Sports Goods & Equipment Augurs Well for the Market CFRTP Emerges as a Promising Material for Consumer Electronics Natural Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite - A Major Development Use of 3D Printing of Thermoplastic Composites with Continuous fibers Gains Momentum Additive Manufacture of Continuous Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic for UAV Structures Thermoplastic Composites; Increasingly Favored in Building and Construction Industry Advanced Thermoplastic Composites Wrap Up Plethora of Applications across Industries
