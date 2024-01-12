The global market for Thermoplastic Composites estimated at US$26.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$25.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Long Fiber Thermoplastic (lft) segment is estimated at 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Thermoplastic Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Attributes: