Zil Money Malappuram Marathon 2024 Registration Is Now Open Race To Win Two Lakhs In Prizes

Zil Money partners with Malayala Manorama to host the Malappuram Marathon on February 18, 2024, in Manjeri, under the theme 'Future Malappuram.'

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zil Money, a leading US-based fintech company - with its global development center in Malappuram, Kerala, has partnered with Malayala Manorama, the leading Malayalam Newspaper, to conduct the Malappuram Marathon on February 18, 2024, in Manjeri, Malappuram. The marathon is conducted under the theme of 'Future Malappuram ,' heralding a vibrant, joyful, digital-savvy future for Malappuram.

The event offers attractive cash prizes and a unique experience for seasoned runners and upcoming talents. Registration is open, and early registrants will get exclusive benefits during the marathon! Interested participants can reserve their spot by visiting the Malappuram Marathon website .

The Marathon has three categories offering exciting rewards like cash prizes, T-shirts, medals, certificates, gifts, sports kits, and food. The Half Marathon (21 KM) is open to all individuals aged 18 and above, with cash prizes of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000 for the winners who secure first, second, and third, respectively. The Mini Marathon (10 KM) is exclusively for women aged 18 and above, with cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 for the winners who secure first, second, and third, respectively. The Half and Mini Marathon category rewards individuals who have secured the next seven positions. It also offers a premium sports kit for the ten best athletes over 50 years. The Zil Run (3 KM) is open to all with no age limit, with a cash prize of ₹5,000 for the first-place finisher, and the next 30 best athletes will also be recognized with rewards.

Sabeer Nelli, founder and CEO of Zil Money Corporation, envisions Manjeri as the next technological hub, fondly calling it "Silicon Jeri." Inspired by Silicon Valley, the initiative aims to channel local talents toward technological innovation through mentoring and an incubation program - Zilcubator. The existing Zil Money global structure in Manjeri is a precursor to the envisioned "Silicon Jeri."

Zil Money's proposed 'Zil Park,' modeled along the lines of Apple Park, aims to become a magnet for talent and innovation, encouraging the mixture of technology, education, and recreation. Sabeer envisions Silicon Jeri as a model for other Indian regions, showing a roadmap to turn local talent into global recognition.

