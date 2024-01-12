               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917


1/12/2024 6:31:44 AM

Series RIKB 26 1015 RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 01/17/2024 01/17/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,152 6,723
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 97.020 / 7.980 102.300 / 6.700
Total Number of Bids Received 25 26
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,062 6,923
Total Number of Successful Bids 18 24
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 18 24
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 97.020 / 7.980 102.300 / 6.700
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.140 / 7.930 102.850 / 6.640
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 97.020 / 7.980 102.300 / 6.700
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 97.071 / 7.960 102.634 / 6.660
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.140 / 7.930 102.850 / 6.640
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.954 / 8.010 102.200 / 6.720
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 97.054 / 7.970 102.622 / 6.660
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.22 1.03

