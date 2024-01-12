Edwige International, The Gentleman's Matchmaker, Sees Strong Growth By Serving An Exclusive Traditional Clientele

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Florent Raimy of Edwige International

Men in search of traditional and stunning women find the best partners thanks to Founder Florent Raimy

WARSAW, POLAND, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Edwige International , the premier matchmaking service for modern gentlemen, today announced that it is achieving solid growth based on its successful formula of matching an exclusive male clientele with beautiful, traditional Eastern European and Baltic women. This growth is a testament to Founder Florent Raimy's discerning approach to matchmaking. The firm is in the process of expanding its international presence.Edwige International offers a menu of international matchmaking services internationally in cities like New York, Chicago, and Zurich. The firm's sophisticated male clientele originates from the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company helps gentlemen find their life partners.“The phenomenon of men desiring stunning Eastern European women is understandable when you consider that these ladies bring a lot to relationships,” said Raimy.“Eastern European and Baltic women adore their men and are exceptionally charming. They are devoted to their partners, are great cooks, adore their families and are more emotionally open than women from other areas of the world. Traditional, classic women will put their man first, which is a great motivator for men to find, date and marry Eastern European women.”An ideal match means that both partners are happy in their roles. Research has shown that women from Eastern European countries pride themselves on their femininity.“They are comfortable being stylish and elegant and will dress up for their male partners, as opposed to more modern western women who seem to have traded dresses for pajamas and sweatpants,” continued Raimy.“Housework and managing daily life come naturally to women who were raised in a more old-fashioned setting.”Edwige International helps a man discover his most suitable match. All members are carefully vetted before being accepted by Edwige International.About Florent RaimyFlorent, the owner of Edwige International, is a French citizen, having previously played professional football in his young years and worked more than a decade in the wealth management sector. He has been matching people across continents since 2016.For more information visitEND###

