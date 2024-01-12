Artist Daniel Bilodeau's Noted Floral Paintings To Be Featured In Solo Show At Arcadia Contemporary Gallery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Floral Elegance Unveiled: Daniel Bilodeau's BLOOM Takes Center Stage in NYC

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daniel Bilodeau, the renowned Canadian-American artist, today announced that the Arcadia Contemporary Gallery in SoHo will feature his richly painted contemporary floral works in a solo show running from January 20 to February 4. The show, titled BLOOM, will lead off with a free reception on January 20. Bilodeau is known for oil paintings that convey the wonder inherent in the gorgeous structure of all sorts of flowers.“All those who love flowers should be aware of the artist Daniel Bilodeau, who translates his love of florals into richly detailed contemporary paintings,” said a spokesperson for Arcadia Contemporary. BLOOM will feature polished works, some on panel, some on Lucite, which transcend the ephemeral nature of flowers, offering an enduring celebration of their allure.Bilodeau lives and works in New York City. As an artist, he is celebrated for reinvigorating the floral art tradition with a contemporary instinct. His work has been widely exhibited in museums, galleries and art fairs on four continents. Bilodeau's art making process and attention to nature's folds and textures serve as a form of meditation for him-a practice as a sanctuary of appreciation for the wonders of the natural world amidst our complex lives today. The paintings are an invitation, then, to share in that sense of wonder.The opening reception will take place on Saturday, January 20 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm atArcadia Contemporary Gallery421 West Broadway New York, NY 10012For more information, visit:Artist Website:Gallery Exhibit Website:Instagram:Facebook:Media ContactArcadia Contemporary / New York City...+1 (646) 861-3941

