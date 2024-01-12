Neofertility Clinic Dublin Has Successfully Published A Landmark Paper Using DHEA To Reduce The Risk Of Miscarriage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Our study from NeoFertility, is the first one to show a statistically significant reduction in miscarriages for women treated with DHEA during pregnancy For the first time a scientific paper has shown that DHEA treatment during pregnancy can reduce the risk of miscarriage for women with low oestrogen levels.”
- Dr Phil BoyleSANDYFORD, DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NeoFertility Clinic Dublin has successfully published a landmark paper using oral DHEA to reduce the risk of miscarriage.
This is good news for couples with recurrent pregnancy loss. For the first time a scientific paper has shown that DHEA treatment during pregnancy can reduce the risk of miscarriage for women with low oestrogen levels.
Dr Phil Boyle, director of NeoFertility and lead author of this groundbreaking research explains,“Our study is the first one to show a statistically significant reduction in miscarriages for women treated with DHEA during pregnancy. DHEA is essential to make oestrogen which is required for a healthy pregnancy. If a blood test confirms DHEA deficiency, treatment can reduce the risk of miscarriage. It is best to identify and treat this pre-conception as early correction can also improve egg quality. During pregnancy it should only be to women with a proven deficiency. It needs to be monitored closely to ensure hormone levels are properly balanced. My hope is that more clinics will use DHEA treatment for“at risk” pregnancies to reduce the number of miscarriages. I have used it successfully since 2015 for many pregnancies and wish to see wider use of this simple and effective treatment.
A video presentation on the paper is available here
Phil Boyle
NeoFertility
12933816 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN12012024003118003196ID1107713084
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.