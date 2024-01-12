New Luxury Activewear Retailer BC Brands Enters The Industry With Acquisition Of Bandier And Carbon38

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move set to redefine the landscape of luxury activewear, investors in the women's activewear space have come together to launch a new entity, BC Brands. The move marks the start of a new powerhouse activewear platform as BC Brands acquires BANDIER and Carbon38 , signifying a union between two formidable forces in the industry, and giving BC Brands the broadest luxury activewear lens for an outstanding customer experience.



Founded in 2014 by Jennifer Bandier, BANDIER has consistently positioned itself as a leader in women's activewear. The brand has been synonymous with curating an unmatched selection of top-tier brands and emerging labels across apparel, footwear, and accessories. BANDIER has carved a niche for itself in the market through best-in-class luxury activewear with its namesake label, BANDIER, and strategic apparel and footwear collaborations with industry defining brands.



The acquisition of Carbon38, another stalwart in the women's activewear realm, amplifies the strength of this union. Carbon38, renowned for its innovative Takara Shine technology incorporated into their Carbon38 branded label collection, has been a driving force in the industry. Carbon38 also carries a diverse array of third-party brands, contributing to its esteemed position in the activewear market.



Under the umbrella of BC Brands, the holding group for BANDIER and Carbon38, this acquisition is a strategic step towards transforming the activewear experience. BC Brands is backed by a consortium of existing investors and is spearheaded by the visionary leadership of the Bandier management.



“This union of BANDIER and Carbon38 under BC Brands marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in activewear. We are fueled by a shared passion for excellence and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what activewear can be. Our journey together is just starting, and we're eager to unveil the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.” - KATE NADOLNY, CEO OF BC BRANDS



With five branded retail stores strategically located in Madison Ave, NYC (NY), Fifth Avenue, NYC (NY), Southampton (NY), Dallas (TX), and Los Angeles (CA), in addition to a robust e-commerce platform, BANDIER has already established a significant retail footprint. Carbon38's e-commerce presence adds a distinctive dimension to this powerhouse collaboration.



BC Brands has ambitious plans for expansion in both owned retail and wholesale channels, spanning across domestic and international markets. The vision is clear - to build a conglomerate that not only dominates the current activewear landscape but sets new standards for innovation and style.



BANDIER and Carbon38, under the dynamic leadership of BC Brands, invite you to witness the transformative evolution of activewear. This acquisition is more than a business transaction; it's a commitment to redefining the very essence of what activewear means in the modern world.



Carbon38 is the premier e-commerce destination for performance fashion. Offering their own proprietary label, an expertly curated selection of contemporary brands, and exclusive collaborations, Carbon38 aims to push and blur the boundaries between functional activewear and progressive street style, licensing women to be bold.



BANDIER specializes in the intersection of fashion and fitness, with collections that master luxury activewear for the modern woman.

