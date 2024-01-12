Jhye Richardson Ruled Out Of BBL With Injury, Participation In WI Odis In Doubt

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) In a setback for the Perth Scorchers and Australian cricket, fast bowler Jhye Richardson was ruled out of the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) due to a left side strain, leaving his participation in ODI series against West Indies next month in doubt.

The 27-year-old pacer injured his left side during the match against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba, with scans revealing the extent of the damage on Friday afternoon.

Despite Richardson's subpar performance in the BBL this season, with six wickets and an economy rate of 9.18, his inclusion in the Australia squad for the West Indies ODIs marked a significant comeback since 2022.

His absence from the Scorchers lineup adds complexity to their bid for securing the coveted second spot in the BBL table, which would allow them two chances to reach the final.

The Scorchers currently sit second with two matches remaining - one against the first-placed Heat and one against the third-placed Sixers.

The ODI series between Australia and West Indies is scheduled to kick off on January 2 in Melbourne.

--IANS

hs/bc