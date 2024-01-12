Dubai Art Season 2024: Unique Creative Experiences And Events

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, Dubai Culture has announced the launch of Dubai Art Season 2024, being held from 12 January – 7 March 2024 under the theme 'Take a Walk on the Art Side.' It encompasses various initiatives, entertainment activities, and artistic festivals. This announcement aligns with the Authority's commitment to enhancing the arts' contribution to enriching Dubai's creative scene, cementing Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed the significance of the Dubai Art Season and its role in bridging the gap between creatives and the audience, stating:“Dubai Art Season embodies the emirate's spirit, encapsulating its essence and harnessing its immense potential to attract talent from every corner of the globe. This season, Dubai Culture's mission is to bolster cultural tourism and foster the growth of Dubai's vibrant creative economy, with our ambitious aim of establishing the emirate as the global capital of the creative economy by 2026.”

This exciting season will kick off with the eagerly anticipated third edition of Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert festival, taking place from 12 to 21 January 2024 under the theme 'Stories at One with Nature,' presenting a diverse programme of activities designed to enhance the sustainability of the regional film industry. The themed festival showcases a curated selection of films by talented Emirati, GCC, and Arab filmmakers, complemented by over 18 engaging workshops, 8 thought-provoking talks and panel discussions, captivating exhibitions, and artworks inspired by the rich history of local cinema.

Expo 2020 Dubai will launch the inaugural edition of the Dubai Lights Festival at Al Wasl Plaza from 26 January to 4 February 2024, showcasing unique experiences that blend the marvels of arts and culture with profound light effects. Both are in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture.

With a rich programme featuring over 200 artistic and cultural events, the eleventh edition of the Quoz Arts Fest will take place on 27 and 28 January 2024. Supported by Dubai Culture and held in Al Quoz Creative Zone and Alserkal Avenue, the festival will present a diverse array of musical performances and exceptional cultural experiences. Notably, it will include an interactive experience created by Japanese artist Yuri Suzuki, challenging perceptions of natural and artificial forms using tubes and trumpets.

Dubai Art Season will continue with the sixteenth edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, starting on January 31 and running until February 6, 2024, at InterContinental Hotel Festival City. The festival will bring together a select group of writers, creatives, and thinkers from around the world, featuring over 160 activities, including 'Without Hope We Are Lost', a special evening of poetry and performance dedicated to the life and work of Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish. The festival will further celebrate Emirati writers and their contributions to enriching local culture through the 'Bil Emirati' event.

The season will also include the 12th edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival, highlighting visual arts and local and regional artistic innovations from 23 February to 3 March 2024, in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, with distinctive artworks by Emirati and resident artists and various entertainment and musical performances, workshops, and talks.

During the period from 28 February to 10 March, the public can attend 'Big Bad Wolf', known as the world's biggest book sale at Dubai Studio City, offering a wide range of books and publications with discounts of up to 75%.

Throughout February and March, Al Quoz Creative Zone and Alserkal Avenue will host a series of cultural and creative events, including art exhibitions, discussions, and diverse experiences. From March 4 to 8, the fourth edition of the Dubai Festival for School Theatre, organised by Dubai Culture, will show the creativity of school students.

The season's programme also includes the 17th edition of Art Dubai, held in Madinat Jumeirah from 1 to 3 March 2024. It allows visitors to witness contemporary and international art, along with workshops and discussions led by experts and artists. This edition of the exhibition involves the participation of over 100 galleries across its four sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba, and Art Dubai Digital. Furthermore, Dubai Opera will present a series of musical and theatrical performances throughout the coming year, highlighting regional and international talent in performing arts and music.